Army Whites win Inter-Dept National Boxing C’ship

KARACHI: Army Whites won the DHA Inter-Departmental National Boxing Championship which concluded at Lahore on Tuesday.

Army Whites (110 points) finished at the summit with seven gold and one bronze. Navy Greens (35 points) ended as runners-up with two gold and one bronze while WAPDA Greens (45 points) wrapped-up their journey at the third spot with two silvers and five bronze medals.

The finals were conducted on Tuesday.

In the 52-57kg final, Zakir Hussain of Army Whites defeated Ahmed Afridi of Army Greens to win gold. Musawar of WAPDA Greens and Sumama Rehman of Railways claimed bronze.

In the 57-63 kg final, Ibrahim of Army Whites whacked Niamatullah of PAF while Mohammad Younis of Navy Greens and Naqeebullah of WAPDA Greens claimed bronze.

In the 60-63.5kg final, Suleman Baloch of Army Whites got the better of Mohibullah of WAPDA Greens to take gold while Faisal Hanif of Navy Whites and Ghulam Nabi of Army Greens clinched bronze.

In the 63-69kg final, Gul Zeb of Army Whites prevailed over Saeed Anwar of Army Greens while Karar Hussain of WAPDA Greens and Faheem Ahmed of PAF took bronze.

Tanvir Ahmed of Navy Greens got the better of Qaiser Ali of Navy Whites in the 75-81 kg final, while Hammad Hussain of Army Greens and Saiful Manan of Army Whites got bronze.

In the 81-91 kg final, Bilawal Zia of Army Whites defeated Zeeshan Ali of PBF Whites while Irfan Khan of Army Greens and Niamatullah of WAPDA Whites clinched bronze.

Nazeerullah of Army Whites defeated Sanaullah of WAPDA Greens in the 86-92kg final, while Wasim Arshad of PBF Greens and Naveed Khalid of Army Greens took bronze.

In the 48-51kg final, Asian Under-22 Championship bronze medallist Zohaib Rasheed of Navy Greens beat Sajid Rasheed of Navy Whites while Amir Hamza of PAF and Jehanzeb Khan of WAPDA Greens got bronze.

In the 54-57kg final, Ilyas Hussain of Army Whites defeated Syed Kamil of PBF Greens while Ahmedullah of WAPDA Whites and Qasim of WAPDA Greens took bronze.