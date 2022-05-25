Pakistan hammer hapless Indonesia 13-0

ISLAMABAD: Rizwan Ali and Ijaz Ahmed performed hat-tricks as Pakistan went on a goal-scoring spree against hapless Indonesia, beating the host nation 13-0 in their second Asia Cup hockey match in Jakarta Tuesday.

There was no respite for Indonesia as after getting thrashed 9-0 by Japan on opening day, they were hammered by Pakistan 13-0. Rizwan, the new drag-flick specialist, who looked a bit nervous against India the other day, was seen at his best scoring in 14th, 24th, and 42nd minute to complete his hat-trick. His third goal from a powerful drag-flick was a treat to watch as he banged the board with a powerful low push.

Striker Ijaz who opened the account for Pakistan in the second minute of the match was seen banging home three goals with two goals coming from full-blooded shots from the top of the striking circle.

Abdul Waheed Rana who was later declared Man of the Match was instrumental in creating attacks and was seen scoring twice as well in the 3rd and 15th minutes. Abdul Manan was also on target twice scoring in the fifth and 18th minute with Ghazanfar Ali (34th minute), Shan Ali (18th minute) also making the hay while the sun shines.

Moin Shakil, was seen dribbling through a couple of defenders to score a spectacular goal, drawing the goalkeeper to right and netting the ball in opposite direction.

So formidable was the Pakistan team that it penetrated into the Indonesian defense on no less than 39 occasions and had 20 shots on the goal. Indonesia played a defensive game throughout and was unable to crack the ice though twice they penetrated through Pakistan’s striking circle. Pakistan had almost 70 percent possession but more important it was consistent attacks and repeated penetration into the Indonesian striking circle that created repeated opportunities for the Pakistan forward line to strike at the goal.

Pakistan achieved more than 50 percent success on the penalty corners, scoring four on the seven they received.

“We just tried to play a normal game rather than going all out. We wanted to score more and more goals by playing a controlled game. We eyed around a dozen goals to make our average better and that target we achieved,” Waheed Rana said in post-match comments. He hoped that team would be in the best of shape going into the last pool match against Japan Thursday.

“Following a day’s rest, we hope to be in top form in a most important match for us. Japan is no ordinary team and we want to go all out against them to achieve success.”

He praised the forward line for creating numerous opportunities. “We could have scored more goals, had we succeeded in converting a majority of chances coming our way. But it was a good win ahead of the important match against Japan,” experienced Waheed said.

In the day’s other matches Malaysia edged out Korea 5-4 to almost ensure a place in the semis and possibly a place in the World Cup next year. Bangladesh overcame Oman 2-1.

Japan surprised India with a 5-2 win, thus setting a challenge for Pakistan to beat or play a draw against them on Thursday for a place in the semis. In case of a Pakistan-Japan draw or win, India will be out of the competition.