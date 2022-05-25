Women activists from Mansehra to join march: PTI leader

MANSEHRA: A record number of activists to join the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf long march today, a party leader claimed here on Tuesday.

“Though a large number of men activists will go to the federal capital to be part of the march, the participation of a great number of women would also be a record in history of Hazara division,” Ambreen Swati, the PTI’s coordinator for the march, told reporters.

Swati, who was notified as one of four coordinators from Hazara Division for the march, said that the party’s female activists were actively pursuing their task to mobilise the women to the federal capital.

“The central president of PTI’s women wing, Kanwal Shahzaib has also notified MPAs Momina Basit and Maleeha Asghar and Reena Malik as coordinators for the Hazara division e,” she said.

The Hazara division’s coordinator said women were the PTI’s strong force and would stand shoulder to shoulder with their leader Imran Khan during the March.