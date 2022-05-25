Work on cricket stadium in Kalam to begin soon, meeting told

PESHAWAR: Contract for the construction of an international standard cricket stadium in Kalam had been awarded and the ground-breaking for the project would be performed soon, a meeting was told on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan presided over the meeting which was attended by Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan and other officials.

The chief minister, on the occasion, directed the quarters concerned to finalise all pre-requisites for the formal ground breaking of Kalam Cricket Stadium so that physical work on the project could be started without any delay.

Briefing the meeting about various aspects of the Kalam Cricket Stadium, it was told that the state-of-the-art cricket stadium would be established on 341 kanal of land at an estimated cost of Rs2 billion.

It was added that the said project would be completed within two years. Besides the other modern facilities, 600 seats would be available in the stadium for spectators.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that establishment of Kalam Cricket Stadium would help to extend cricket calendar in Pakistan and promote local tourism at international level.

The chief minister termed the provision of modern sports facilities to youth as top priority of his government and said that the provincial government was working on establishing a number of sports complexes in different districts to this end.