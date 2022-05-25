All under-construction buildings in city to display QR codes

The Sindh government has decided to take massive action against water theft, illegal buildings and encroachment on government lands in Karachi. QR codes will be displayed on the front of all under-construction buildings, which will reveal the legal status of the building through mobile phones.

These decisions were taken on Tuesday in a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput. Officials told the meeting that lands of the Malir Development Authority (MDA), the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and the Lyari Development Authority (LDA) have been illegally occupied in different areas of the city.

Despite various anti-encroachment operations, land grabbers somehow find a way. The meeting decided that law enforcers will take stern action against encroachment on government lands. Land-owning agencies like the MDA, the KDA and the LDA were directed to submit their report on encroachment on their lands by Friday.

The authorities will devise an anti-encroachment plan based on the reports submitted by the land-owning agencies. The CS said that after the report, strict action will be taken against encroachment, and no negligence will be tolerated during this operation.

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that a comprehensive plan will be drawn up to end the occupation of land grabbers from the lands of the MDA and the KDA, and other government lands. He said that geo-tagging of these lands will also be done accordingly.

Officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) said that there are 6,000 illegal buildings in the city at present. The CS called for a report on all illegal buildings in Sindh.

The meeting decided to display QR codes on the buildings approved by the SBCA. Rajput said that QR codes will be displayed on the front of every building under construction for the convenience of people. He said that QR codes will help everyone know the legal status of any building through a smartphone.

The LG minister said that legal action will be taken against the mafia for constructing illegal buildings. He said that most of the water theft from the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board’s (KWSB) system in the city is taking place in District West.

Calling for reports from the KWSB, the CS said that police, Rangers and the district administration will take part in the action against encroachment and water theft. He directed the officials to make a comprehensive summary regarding the anti-encroachment operations, saying that the government will provide the workforce and other facilities for the revival of the anti-encroachment force.

The meeting also decided to activate the committees headed by the relevant deputy commissioners that were constituted in September last year to ensure the timely demolition of illegal constructions in the city.

The meeting was also attended by Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, LG Secretary Syed Najam Shah, the KWSB managing director, the MDA MD, the SBCA director general, and representatives of the Sindh Rangers and other officers concerned.