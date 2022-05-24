US ambassador assumes office

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Donald Bloom on Monday has assumed the office at the US Embassy in Islamabad.
According to a press release issued here by the US Embassy, Ambassador Bloom would lead the ongoing efforts by the US mission in Pakistan to promote bilateral relations and work with the incumbent government for a stable, secure and prosperous future of this country.
The ambassador has possessed huge experience and expertise to achieve the set goals. On the occasion, Ambassador Bloom said that he is happy to be in Pakistan and finds it an opportunity to know this beautiful country and its people. On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the United States and Pakistan, he said that he would continue to work for further strengthening the relations between the two countries.
