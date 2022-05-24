IMF talks may extend beyond 25th: SBP chief

The IMF talks may extend beyond 25th. Photo: The News/File

KARACHI: Pakistan and the IMF are likely to go an extra mile to finish the seventh review under the bailout programme, the central bank chief said on Monday, indicating the ongoing talks could last longer than expected to cover the budgetary procedure.

“Talks may continue beyond May 25 for a few more days, but the IMF will hopefully see a positive statement from the Fund before they extend,” Dr Murtaza Saeed, acting governor of State bank of Pakistan (SBP), told a virtual brief from Doha. “Budget preparation is part of the current review talks and it can take some more time to finalise.”

Pakistan and the IMF opened long-delayed talks last Wednesday to complete a review which, if it is successful, will unlock around $900 million seventh tranche. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Monday joined Pakistan’s finance team, which is in Doha, for further consultations with the IMF. Pakistan has already asked the IMF to increase the size and duration of its $6 billion programme in a meeting with IMF officials in Washington last month.

But the thorny issue of billions of rupees’ worth of fuel subsidy, announced by the former prime minister Imran Khan and continued by the incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, can jeopardize the loan revival talks.



Dr Saeed said the government would put various options to withdraw or phase out fuel subsidies. “In the new fiscal year we see withdrawal of fuel subsidy… various options are under discussion to withdraw it,” he said.

But Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has ruled out reversal of fuel and power subsidies, politically sensitive for the new government, ahead of his talks with the IMF officials. “The nation can’t afford to raise fuel costs and will try and convince the IMF to offer financing without ending subsidies on gasoline and diesel,” Ismail told reporters in Karachi.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and [party president] Nawaz Sharif have out-rightly refused to increase the prices of fuel," said the finance minister. Ismail said he would sign an agreement with the IMF in the next two days and “won’t come back without doing it”.

A Pakistani delegation is holding talks with the IMF in Qatar, seeking the revival of the stalled $6 billion loan programme. Miftah is traveling to Doha to participate in the final round of negotiations.

The government is expected to withdraw energy subsidies and roll back unfunded subsidies to the oil and power sector. According to reports, Pakistani authorities would make every effort to urge the IMF's review mission that it should lower the cost of the inflation burden that will impact the population, and may ask for a phased-in approach to subsidy reversal, particularly on petroleum goods.