Gatorade Trophy Tennis C’ships from Saturday

KARACHI: Karachi Tennis Association will organise 2nd Gatorade Trophy Tennis Championships from Saturday at Union Club here.
Pakistan Beverage Limited are the sponsor of this championship. The singles events to be played are for men’s, under-17, under-15, under-13, under-11, under-9, and under-7 (with modified balls). The doubles events will be for men’s and under-15. The last date of entries is May 27.
