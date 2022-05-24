Win for Muzammil as CAS tennis enters semis

ISLAMABAD: Muzammil Murtaza was impressive in his straight sets win 6-4, 6-3 against Heera Ashiq in the 39th CAS Khyber Cup National Ranking Tennis that entered semi-finals at the PTF/SDA Complex.

On Monday, Muzammil, who will now play Aqeel Khan, defeated Heera with ease, dominating from the baseline. He was also aggressive in his attacking approach during his easy win in the men’s singles quarter-finals.

Aqeel won against Yousaf Khalil also with ease 6-2, 6-3 in another quarter-final. The second semi-final will see Shoaib Khan taking on Mohammad Abid. Salim Saifullah Khan President PTF also visited PTF Complex to witness some of the matches and interact with the players.

The PTF president appreciated the efforts of the PAF/PTF organisers for the smooth conduct of the event.

Results: Men’s singles quarter-finals: Aqeel Khan bt Yousaf Khalil 6-2., 6-3; Muzammil Murtaza bt Heera Ashiq 6-4, 6-3; Muhammad Abid bt Muddassir Murtaza 6-3, 6-4; Muhammad Shoaib bt Barkatullah 7-5, 6-4.

Men’s doubles 2nd round: Saqib Hayat & Asadullah bt Jabir Ali & Faizan Fayyaz 6-1, 6-2; Hasheesh Kumar & Parbat Kumar 7-5, 6-3; Imran Bhatti & Ahmad Babar bt Shakirullah & Hasam Khan 601. 6-0; Ahmad Kamil & Ahmad Asjad Qureshi 6-2., 6-2.

Boys’ 18 & Under singles quarter-finals: Sami Zeb bt M., Talha Khan 6-1, 6-0; Hasheesh Kumar bt Abdullah Khan 6-4, 6-3; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Uzair Khan 6-1, 2-6, 6-4; Mahatir Muhammad bt Kamran Khan 6-2, 6-1.

Boys & girls 12 & under singles quarter-finals: Eesa Fahd bt Mahd Mahmood 5-3, 5-3; Zohaib Amjad bt Behroze Wander 4-0, 4-0; Zohaib Afzal Malik bt Arsalan Khan 4-1, 4-0.