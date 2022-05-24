Winds make life difficult for firefighters in Margallas

Islamabad:The summer season along with gusty winds has made life difficult for the local authorities who have been trying hard to deal with fast increasing fire incidents in the protected Margalla Hills National Park.

According to the details, a total of nine fire incidents have so far been recorded in the national park and this looming threat continues to put the local authorities on their heels in ongoing summer season.

An official said only three out of total nine fire incidents caused any considerable loss to the forest cover because the local authorities immediately responded and controlled fire in remaining incidents.

The eyewitnesses informed that the firefighters who worked on the ground were not fully equipped but they continued to make efforts to control fire even in difficult terrains in the forest areas.

Gusty winds also caused unending hardships because they spread fire more quickly without giving enough time to the firefighters to respond promptly in hot season.

The official said a deputy director of the civic authority got slightly injured during the fire fighting operation when winds suddenly changed direction and forced firefighters to rush for their safety in sectors E-11/D-12.

He said that their teams faced certain problems due to high winds and difficult terrains but finally they completely controlled fire in Sector E-11.

These bush fires are likely to become more frequent as temperatures soar, this year and every subsequent year. It is essential that these firefighters are provided with proper clothing and equipment to fight these kinds of incidents.