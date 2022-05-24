Three criminals caught

Citizens caught three armed street criminals in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area and beat them up before handing them over to police on Monday.
Six criminals on motorcycles were trying to flee after snatching cash amounting to Rs120,000 from a citizen, Ahmed Khalid, near Perfume Chowk in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area within the jurisdiction of Sharea Faisal police station. However, people in the surrounding resisted them and managed to catch three of them while the other three managed to flee.
The caught suspects were identified as Taimur Zeeshan, Bobby and Danish. They were beaten up by the citizens and later taken into custody by the patrolling police. Two pistols were seized from their possession.
In the Deep EndThe AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Anushka Rustomji, Sara Khan,...
Robbers looted a man, depriving him of his mobile phone and other valuables, on near Qayyumabad roundabout Korangi...
Over a dozen rickshaws were gutted in a blaze in the Punjab Colony area on Monday. Two fire tenders were dispatched to...
Jafaria Disaster Management Cell , a non-governmental organisation, Founder Syed Zafar Abbas on Monday donated eight...
A milk seller was shot dead in Quaidabad on Monday. Rescuers transported the body of 22-year-old Tanvir, son of Tahir...
The Karachi police chief has directed his subordinates, especially investigating officers of criminal cases, to input...
Comments