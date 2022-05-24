Three criminals caught

Citizens caught three armed street criminals in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area and beat them up before handing them over to police on Monday.

Six criminals on motorcycles were trying to flee after snatching cash amounting to Rs120,000 from a citizen, Ahmed Khalid, near Perfume Chowk in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area within the jurisdiction of Sharea Faisal police station. However, people in the surrounding resisted them and managed to catch three of them while the other three managed to flee.

The caught suspects were identified as Taimur Zeeshan, Bobby and Danish. They were beaten up by the citizens and later taken into custody by the patrolling police. Two pistols were seized from their possession.