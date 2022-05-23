Four-year term of HEC chairman expires on 28th

KARACHI: The four-year term of Federal Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri will expire on May 28, after which a member of the Commission will be given charge till the appointment of permanent chairman.

Naheed Shah Durrani Federal Secretary Education or any senior member of the Commission should be given the charge of the post of HEC chairman. The tenure of HEC chairman has been reduced from four years to two years because of dismissal of Dr Tariq Banuri. However Dr Tariq Banuri was removed from office but 10 months later, a court reinstated him, due to which he was able to complete his four-year term but he had to stay out of HEC for 10 months.

The Federal Ministry of Education and Vocational Training has also issued an advertisement Sunday for the new chairman HEC in which the term of the chairman has been fixed for two years while the last date for application has been fixed for May 26, only four days are given for submission of application. The advertisement states that the candidate should have at least 20 years of relevant experience with a PhD.

The advertisement further states that the potential candidate must be a person of international eminence with several years of experience in higher education, preferably in management of higher education institutes/organizations and think tanks and must be well-versed in the area of academics, research, administration/management, policy formulation, having experience of teaching at prestigious university and proven leadership abilities. The suitable candidate must be a self-driven, committed and highly professional person to ensure achievement of HEC goals.