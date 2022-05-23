Couple killed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Bodies of a couple were found near Sufaid Sang Road in the limits of Pir Bala Police Station here on Sunday.
Acting on information about the presence of two bodies alongside a road, the police team reached the spot and recovered both the bodies that were later sent to Khyber Medical College through Edhi ambulance.
The deceased were identified as Aadil, a resident of Mansehra district, and Mahnoor, a resident of Mulazai, Warsak Road, who were allegedly killed over love marriage. A case was registered and further investigation started.
PESHAWAR: The Women Media Centre Pakistan arranged a five-day electronic media workshop for the budding woman...
PESHAWAR: The residents of Defence Officers Colony have expressed concern over the presence of outsiders, mostly...
PESHAWAR: A detailed master plan for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s mega housing project “New Peshawar...
PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber has inaugurated its RAAST Islamic Banking Branch at the Hayatabad Medical Complex . A...
MARDAN: A Pakistan People’s Party local leader was booked for allegedly making obscene gestures at a girl student,...
KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho will inaugurate a polio vaccination campaign on Monday in a...
Comments