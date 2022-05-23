Couple killed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Bodies of a couple were found near Sufaid Sang Road in the limits of Pir Bala Police Station here on Sunday.

Acting on information about the presence of two bodies alongside a road, the police team reached the spot and recovered both the bodies that were later sent to Khyber Medical College through Edhi ambulance.

The deceased were identified as Aadil, a resident of Mansehra district, and Mahnoor, a resident of Mulazai, Warsak Road, who were allegedly killed over love marriage. A case was registered and further investigation started.