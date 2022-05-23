Transport dept starts campaign to control pollution

PESHAWAR: The transport department Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Sunday taken steps to control pollution in metropolis have checked more than 3,000 vehicles, out of which about 400 vehicles have been challaned due to excessive smoke, papers of about 80 vehicles have been confiscated till repair of vehicles and 15 more damaged vehicles have been taken into custody.

In view of increasing air pollution, the transport department on the instructions of the Chief Secretary has stepped up measures to control vehicle exhaust fumes.

Secretary Transport and Mass Transit Manzoor Ahmad has doubled the teams of Vehicular Emissions Testing System (VETS) in Peshawar while operations have been directed to be intensified throughout the province.