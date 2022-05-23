Undergraduate Education Policy explained at training

PESHAWAR: The Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) hosted a two days training workshop on Undergraduate Education Policy 2020.

It was organized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in collaboration with Higher Education Department (HED) at the Garden Campus.

A total of 110 faculty members from various colleges of Mardan and Nowshera attended the training workshop.

Dr Syed Zulfiqar Gilani along with Dr Arshad Bashir and his team made a presentation on the Undergraduate Education Policy 2020 and its implementation.

Question-answer sessions were conducted as well and the input from the participants was noted down.

AWKUM Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq along with the Registrar & QEC Director, Sayim Sohail, QEC Deputy Director, Shah Hussain Awan, Director, Academics & Research, Prof Dr Saeed Islam, Director, Sports, Dr Farooq Hussain and Director, Administration, Dr M Idrees, were present at the concluding ceremony. The vice-chancellor appreciated the efforts of HEC and HED for organizing the workshop.

He added that AWKUM had already taken steps for the implementation of the education policy. Certificates were distributed among participants of the workshop at the end of the activity.