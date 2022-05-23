Favourites prevail in National Boxing quarterfinals

KARACHI: No upset was seen as the DHA Inter-Departmental National Boxing Championship on Sunday entered the semi-finals phase at Lahore.

In the 48-51 kg quarter-finals Jehanzeb of WAPDA Greens defeated Mohammad Saeed of Army Whites to qualify for the semi-finals.

In the 52-57 kg quarter-final Sumama Rehman of Railways defeated Abdullah of PBF Greens while in the 54-57kg quarter-final Qasim of WAPDA Greens overwhelmed Afzal Khan of PBF Whites. The 57-63kg quarter-final was won by Naqeebullah of WAPDA Greens who defeated Najat Ali of Army Greens.

In the 60-63.5kg Suleman Baloch of Army Whites got the better of Dawood of PAF.

In the 63-69kg quarter-final Karar Hussain of WAPDA Greens overpowered Zeeshan of Navy Greens. In the same category other quarter-final Faheem Ahmad of PAF defeated Mohammad Uzair of Navy Whites and Gulzaib of Army Whites beat Zubair Aslam of PBF Greens.

In the 75-81kg quarter-finals, Hammad Hussain of Army Greens whacked Shahab of PBF Greens, Qaiser Ali of Navy Whites defeated Saeed Ali of PBF Whites, Saif-ul-Manan of Army Whites got the better of Amir Khan of WAPDA Greens while Tanvir Ahmed of Navy Greens whacked Hamza Tahir of Railways. In the 81-91kg quarter-finals, Irfan Khan of Army Greens beat Hasnain Abbas of Navy Greens, Bilawal Zia of Army Whites defeated Najeebullah of WAPDA Greens, Niamatullah of WAPDA Whites got the better of Naeem Khan of PAF and Zeeshan Ali of PBF Whites defeated Kaleemullah of Railways.

In the 86-92kg quarter-finals, Nazeerullah of Army Whites got the better of Awais Awan of WAPDA Whites, Sanaullah of WAPDA Greens whacked Tariq Nawaz of Navy Greens while Naveed Khalid of Army Greens beat Israr of Railways.