PA Parliamentary Affairs DG arrested

LAHORE:Shahdara police have registered a case against Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretary Coordination Inayatullah Luck and Director General, Parliamentary Affairs, Rai Mumtaz.

The case was registered on the complaint of PMLN MPA Ashraf Rasool. As per the complainant, five people came to his house in a car at 10am on Saturday. Muhammad Khan, Inayatullah Luck and Rai Mumtaz were armed with pistols. Two unidentified people entered his house and Muhammad Khan, Inayatullah and Rai Mumtaz aimed their pistols at him. Mohammad Khan and his four accomplices threatened him of dire consequences and went back.

The complainant said that Muhammad Khan Bhatti had recruited like-minded people from Mandi Bahauddin district and other areas on which he had raised his voice in the Punjab Assembly. After the registration of the case, DG, Parliamentary Affairs, Rai Mumtaz was arrested in the same case while the houses of Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Secretary Coordination Inayatullah Lak were raided.