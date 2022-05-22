Two Spanish-Pakistani sisters shot dead in Gujrat

GUJRANWALA: Two Spanish-Pakistani sisters were shot dead in Gujrat on Saturday. The police have registered a case against nine persons, including the brother and uncles of the girls. The IGP Punjab has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the RPO Gujranwala.

Anisa Abbas, 24, and Urooj Abbas, 20, were married to their cousins but wanted to marry some other persons. They had demanded divorce from their husbands. Both the sisters were called to Pakistan under some pretext by their relatives and their real brother Sheharyar and uncle Muhammad Hanif, along with their accomplices, shot them dead. The accused fled after the incident. According to a police report, the accused were pressurising the girls to prepare documents for their husbands’ immigration to Spain. But the girls did not like their husbands and wanted divorce to marry some other persons.

The day before the incident, the accused had deceitfully called them and their mother Azra Bibi to Pakistan. Police received information that the accused were beating the girls in the Nothia Galyana village.

When the police reached the spot, the accused opened fire on it and took the girls to another room and shot them dead. Police have handed over the bodies to heirs after postmortem.

A case has been registered against Muhammad Hanif alias Goga, Sheharyar Abbas, Qasid Hanif, Atiq Hanif, Farzana, Hassan Aurangzeb and others on the complaint of ASI Yasir Nadeem of the Galyana Police Station.