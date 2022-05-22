Islamabad : For its indoor programme of the week, the Asian Study Group (ASG) organised a launch and presentation of the book, ‘Culinary tales from Balochistan.’

The author Nelofar Afridi Qazi is a public policy specialist with a background in film making.

She has also made a popular documentary web series titled: ‘Pakistan on a plate’. The event was held at Serena and attended by Asian Study Group members and their guests.

Hailing from Quetta her book covers her home province Balochistan, with her personal perspective covering generations of her own family but also the provinces history.

It is a rare window into a people, land and corner of Pakistan, through cuisine. Traveling solo across the vast landscape of Balochistan, she managed to collect traditional recipes of these incredible people who are the reservoir of Pakistan’s diversity - food mapping all the civilizations markers which are embedded in what we savour. The presentation and the well-illustrated book showcased an unusual collection of tales combining cookery, adventure, travel heritage and exploration of Pakistan’s largest province with the smallest population.