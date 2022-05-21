AKF sends more relief goods to flood-hit people of Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan on Friday sent relief goods to the flood affected people of Afghanistan.

About 10 trucks laden with relief goods were handed over to the Afghan authorities at Torkham border. The relief items included tents, tarpaulins, wheat, food packages, medicines and others worth millions of rupees.

The function was attended by the central vice-president of the foundation and focal person for relief activities in Afghanistan, Khalid Waqas Chamkani, provincial general secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Abdul Wasi and others. Organisers of Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Waqas said that the foundation had so far provided 167 trucks for deserving families of Afghanistan under humanitarian and Islamic brotherhood in collaboration with Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum.

Relief goods weighing 1411 tonnes worth about Rs320 million have so far been handed over to the Afghan authorities, he informed.

Senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan lauded the Al-Khidmat Foundation, government of Pakistan and Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum for their generous support to the people of Afghanistan in the hours of trial.