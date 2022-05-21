HMC inaugurates Patient Facilitation Centre, new OPD block

PESHAWAR: A Patient Facilitation Center was inaugurated at the Medical Teaching Institute Hayatabad Medical Complex (MTI-HMC) here on Friday.

The center, inaugurated by Minister Health Taimur Khan Jhagra, will provide facilities to the patients including Sehat Sahulat registration and admission process under one roof. The center is digitally connected through Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to facilitate Sehat Sahulat Card services at the hospital.

The health minister said that patients would now be more facilitated at this center, especially the one covered under the Sehat Sahulat Program at HMC.

“The difference that everyone can see now in the hospitals is the result of health reforms”. The provincial government is not only constructing the buildings but is keen to improve the entire health system,” he said.

Medical Director MTI-HMC Prof Dr Shahzad Akbar said that this center would make the admission process more efficient and systematic.

Patients will be able to go through all the admission process under one roof as the center contains State Life Insurance counter, Bed Manager and Sehat Sahulat program staff of the hospital at one place to avoid unnecessary movement of the patient. He added that as part of the hospital’s strategic direction, new subspecialties were being added to its domain.

The health minister also inaugurated Pulmonology and Neurology services and the recently installed equipment in the Radiology Department, including a 128 slice CT scan, mammogram, DEXA and Fluoroscopy machines.