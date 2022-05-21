Polls under current ECP unacceptable: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar Friday said they had no faith in the incumbent Election Commission of Pakistan, adding that if anyone tried to conduct those under the present ECP without taking into confidence country’s biggest political party, masses would doubt the status of general elections.
Talking to reporters here, he said the nation should move towards fresh elections. He claimed that Imran Khan was waging jihad to cleanse politics of filth like buying and selling of conscience to make money and to topple elected governments. The PTI leader emphasised that while one part of the conspiracy had been rolled back with disqualification of 25 turncoats, the remaining part of it, under which a change was brought about in Centre, should also be rolled back. “There is no justification for a day now for the Punjab government to function after the ECP decision against the turncoats, he added.
“Those who used to talk ridiculous things and the one who was installed as PM, are now begging that the decision on petrol price should be decided by summoning a meeting of the National Security Committee,” he said.
