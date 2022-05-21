Azan wins U15 squash event in Doha

ISLAMABAD: Azan Ali won the Under-15 category event in the Qatar Squash Championship just concluded in Doha.

Azan defeated his countryman Umair Arif 3-1. Huraira Khan got silver in Under-17 while Abdullah Nawaz made it to the semi-finals of the same category.

Meanwhile, Pakistan camp is in full swing for the Asian Junior Squash that starts in Thailand from June 15-19.

Under-19 title favourite Hamza Khan is currently in the USA on a training-cum-competition tour. He is expected to be back in the first week of June to join the team for the Asian event.

Pakistan are to compete in four boys and three girls’ categories in the Asian Juniors.

The Asian Juniors will be the first target for Pakistan players as the former world champions eye all boys’ category titles in the June 15-19 event.