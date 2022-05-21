Aqeel, Murad win Westbury tennis doubles title

KARACHI: Robin Das clinched the 35 plus singles title at the 19th Westbury national tennis championship at Modern Club here on Friday.

In the final of the said category, Robin beat Vinod Das 9-7 to claim the title.

The final of doubles event of the same category was won by Shumael Tajamul and Ali Mansoor by defeating Abdul Saeed and Ishtiaq 8-2.

The title of men’s doubles went to the pair of Aqeel Shabbir and Murad Khan who won against the duo of Shoaib Anis and Sher Ahmed 9-7.

Meanwhile, Faiz Ilyas overpowered Bilal Akram 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 in the semifinals of under-16 singles.

In the semifinals of boys under-14 singles, Amir Mazar beat Muzamil Khan 5-3, 5-3 and Zohaib Afzal defeated Ahsan Ahmed 5-4, 4-0. In the semifinals of under-12 singles, Zohab Afzal thrashed Rohab Faisal 4-0, 4-0 and Ali Bachani smashed Junaid Ali 4-2, 4-2. In the semifinals of under-10 singles, Zayd Zaman beat Hamza Areejo 5-3, 4-1 and Rahim Faisal won against Azan Imran 10-3, 10-8.

In the semifinals of under-14 doubles, Mazar and Samer beat Kamil and Taimoor 4-1, 5-4 and Zohaib and Muzamil thrashed Ruhab and Hadi 4-1, 4-1.