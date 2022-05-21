CAS ranking tennis rolls into action

ISLAMABAD: The 39th CAS Khyber Cup National Ranking Tennis got underway here at the PTF Complex Friday with the qualifying round.
Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan declared the tournament open with the hope that the sponsors and other relevant institutions would come forward in a big way to support the cause of tennis in the country.
Results: Qualifying matches second round: Taimor Khan bt Bilal Taibzada 6-0, Kamran Khan bt Kashan Umer 7-5, Shakirullah bt M. Usman 6-2; Adnan bt Asim 6-2; Ikramullah W/oAbbas Khan, Aman Atiq Khan w/o Jazib Combo; Hasam Khan bt Zaeem Ghafoor 6-1; Jabir Ali bt Abdullah Shafaqat 7-5; Azeem bt Danish Raza 6-2; Uzair Khan bt Talha Saqib 6-1; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Saqib Idress 6-0; Ibrahim bt Hassan 7-6(4): Shawal Azeem bt Fazal e Rabbi 6-1.
Final round: Aman Atiq bt Ikramullah Khan 8-3; Taimoor Khan bt Kamran Khan 8-5; Shakirullah bt Adnan Khan 8-1; Hasam Khan bt Ayaz Khan 8-5; Uzair Khan bt Talha Khan 8-1; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Ibrahim Saqib 8-2; M. Talha Khan bt Shawal Azeem 8-0; Jabir Ali bt Azeem Khan 8-2.
TOKYO: Yoshimi Yamashita said she felt “pride and responsibility” on Friday after being named one of three woman...
LIVERPOOL: Everton secured Premier League survival thanks to a thrilling second half comeback from 2-0 down to beat...
ISLAMABAD: Azan Ali won the Under-15 category event in the Qatar Squash Championship just concluded in Doha.Azan...
LONDON: Three of New Zealand’s touring party have tested positive for coronavirus but their four-day warm-up match...
DOHA: Qatar has become almost a byword for scorching heat, but some fans will still take a sweater to World Cup...
KARACHI: National wrestlers are battling against hostile weather to prepare for the Commonwealth Games slated to be...
Comments