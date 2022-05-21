CAS ranking tennis rolls into action

ISLAMABAD: The 39th CAS Khyber Cup National Ranking Tennis got underway here at the PTF Complex Friday with the qualifying round.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan declared the tournament open with the hope that the sponsors and other relevant institutions would come forward in a big way to support the cause of tennis in the country.

Results: Qualifying matches second round: Taimor Khan bt Bilal Taibzada 6-0, Kamran Khan bt Kashan Umer 7-5, Shakirullah bt M. Usman 6-2; Adnan bt Asim 6-2; Ikramullah W/oAbbas Khan, Aman Atiq Khan w/o Jazib Combo; Hasam Khan bt Zaeem Ghafoor 6-1; Jabir Ali bt Abdullah Shafaqat 7-5; Azeem bt Danish Raza 6-2; Uzair Khan bt Talha Saqib 6-1; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Saqib Idress 6-0; Ibrahim bt Hassan 7-6(4): Shawal Azeem bt Fazal e Rabbi 6-1.

Final round: Aman Atiq bt Ikramullah Khan 8-3; Taimoor Khan bt Kamran Khan 8-5; Shakirullah bt Adnan Khan 8-1; Hasam Khan bt Ayaz Khan 8-5; Uzair Khan bt Talha Khan 8-1; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Ibrahim Saqib 8-2; M. Talha Khan bt Shawal Azeem 8-0; Jabir Ali bt Azeem Khan 8-2.