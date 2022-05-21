PAS delegation visits Town Hall

LAHORE:A 39-member delegation of probationary officers of the Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) visited the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Town Hall on Friday.
The delegation, including female officers, was given a detailed briefing regarding ongoing development projects of the city, anti-encroachment activities, price control measures and e-Khidmat Markaz in Town Hall by Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha. The DC said the district administration of the city were striving to provide the best possible services to citizens.
He congratulated the officers for assuming charge as assistant commissioner and hoped that they would work for betterment of the country and to serve the humanity. The deputy commissioner also answered the questions raised by the delegation about management and administration. The delegation visited different sections of the Town Hall and reviewed the working of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL). MCL Chief Corporation Officer Ali Abbas Bukhari and others were also present.
