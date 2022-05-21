SHC allows private medical treatment of elephants at Karachi Zoo, Safari Park

The Sindh High Court has granted an application for private medical treatment of four elephants kept at the Karachi Zoo and Safari Park, directing the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to not create any obstacle or hindrance in providing them medical treatment.

The directive came on an application filed by a non-governmental organisation seeking medical treatment of four elephants being kept at the Karachi Zoo and Safari Park. The applicant submitted that a foreign veterinarian had earlier recommended immediate action for the treatment of the elephants and long-term measures for their good health.

He said that the veterinary expert had informed the court that both elephants at the Safari Park had foot problems and those at the Karachi Zoo had severe dental problems, which were common in captivity.

The counsel for the applicant, Abbas Leghari, submitted that the petitioner wanted to provide medical treatment for the elephants, and for this purpose Dr Amir Khalil wanted to visit Pakistan at the cost of the petitioner’s organisation to provide medical treatment to them.

The counsel for the KMC submitted that the corporation had no objection if the private veterinary doctor visited the elephants and provided them with medical treatment as per the recommendation of the foreign veterinarian.

A division bench, headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, granting the request, allowed the private veterinary doctor to provide medical treatment to the four elephants and directed the KMC to not cause any obstacles to providing medical treatment to them.

A team of foreign veterinary experts had earlier told the court that foot and dental problems/diseases were very painful and could lead to a life-threatening situation in the elephants being kept at the Karachi Zoo and Safari Park. They submitted that animal welfare efforts were needed urgently.

Dr Frank Goeritz, head veterinarian of the Institute of Zoo and Wildlife Research, Germany, suggested immediate action for the treatment of the elephants and long-term measures for their good health.

The applicant, an NGO for animals, had submitted in the application that the elephants -- Malika, Sonu, Noor Jehan and Madhubala -- were being kept in concrete structures and improper conditions, and that was putting their lives at risk.