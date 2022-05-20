Saeed, Ishtiaq to face Shumael, Ali in Westbury national tennis final

KARACHI: The pairs of Abdul Saeed and Ishtiaq and Shumael and Ali moved into the final of 35 plus doubles category at the 19th Westbury national tennis championship at Modern Club on Thursday.
In the semifinals, Saeed and Ishtiaq thrashed the duo of Robin Das and Foad Sayeed 8-6 while the pair of Shumael and Ali defeated Shoaib Anis and Sher Ahmed 8-3.
Shahab Khan beat Amir Mumtaz 7-6, 6-0 in the quarterfinals of men’s singles.
M Ali smashed Abdul Majid 6-1, 6-2 and Ibadur Rehman got walkover against Mustafa Ali.
In the quarterfinals of under-16 singles, Faiz Ilyas beat Gibran Shah 6-2, 6-4.
In the quarterfinals of under-14 singles, Muzamil Khan beat Samer Zaman 7-5, 4-2 and Zohaib Afzal defeated Bilal Ikram 4-0, 4-1.
