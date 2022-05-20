‘KDA to play its role in promotion of hockey’

KARACHI: Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) Secretary Haider Hussain called on Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Shah at his office on Thursday, in which Shah assured that KDA would play its due role in the promotion of hockey.
On that occasion, DG KDA appreciated KHA efforts for the promotion of national game hockey and hoped that the game would flourish once again. He said that the Pakistan hockey team could get medals and laurels in international hockey events.
M Ali Shah assured KHA officials that KDA would play its due role in the promotion of sports in the city. He directed KDA Sports Director Ayaz Munshi to initiate sports competitions and activities there.
On the occasion, Shah assured KHA officials that KDA will restore its departmental hockey team for participation in national domestic hockey competitions. He said that it is the time to support hockey so that the beautiful game could survive and flourish again.
Olympian Hanif Khan, Olympian Ayaz Mehmood, Olympian Nasir Ali, Chairman KHA Gulfraz Khan, Member Finance KDA Shujat Hussain, Joint secretary Sindh officers Association Navaid Anwer Siddequi, and sports organiserMuhammad Naseem were also present in the meeting.
