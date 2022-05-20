SL women arrive for limited overs series

KARACHI: Sri Lankan women cricket team on Thursday arrived here to play three T20I and as many ODIs against Pakistan.

The first T201 will be played on May 24.

It will be the first series for Pakistan women side at their own backyard since they hosted West Indies way back in December 2018.

As per rules the touring party’s Covid tests were conducted on their arrival in Pakistan.

The second T20I will be held on May 26 and will be followed by the third T20I on May 28. All the matches will be held here at the Southend Club Ground.

Chamari Athapaththu will lead the touring party.

The ODIs between the two nations will be held on June 1,3 and 5, also at the Southend Club Ground.

Pakistan have already announced their squads for both the formats. Bismah Maroof will lead both.

After the series, Pakistani team will leave for Ireland for a T20 triangular series, also involving world champions Australia. After that they will move to Birmingham to feature in the Commonwealth Games pencilled in for July 28 to August 8.

Both the teams will practise at the series venue from May 21-23, a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

Pakistani players have been undergoing intensive training here at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre for several days. During training the team also played a practice game.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Weerakkody, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Imesha Dulani, Prasadani Weerakkody, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani.