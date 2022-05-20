Zardari thanks Shujaat for support to coalition govt

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday held a meeting with former prime minister and President PMLQ Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and thanked him for his complete support for the coalition government and also took him into confidence on the current political situation.

Zardari visited the residence of Ch Shujaat Hussain on Thursday. Federal ministers Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema, belonging to the PMLQ, and party MNA Farrukh Khan were also present.

The meeting was termed important at a time when the coalition government had to take tough decisions in coming days and consultation was going on to bring all the coalition partners on one page.

It was the second meeting between Asif Zardari and Ch Shujaat after the formation of the coalition government. Earlier, Zardari visited Ch Shujaat after his son Ch Salik Hussain and Secretary General PMLQ Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema took oath as federal ministers in the coalition government of Shehbaz Sharif. Asif Ali Zardari said Shujaat was a very important ally of the government and the PPP will continue consultations with him.