Youth killed in Larkana’s cell phone snatching bid

SUKKUR: The robbers allegedly shot dead a young man on Thursday in a bid of snatching mobile phone in Larkana, as the residents protested against the rise of street crimes in the city.
Three robbers allegedly shot dead a youth, identified as Abdul Qadir Buriro, when he offered resistance to snatching mobile phone.The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, while the parents and relatives of the deceased protested against the incident and in a raise of street crimes in Larkana. The protestors demanded justice and security of their lives and properties.
