Nawaz directs PMLN to celebrate Yaum-e-Takbeer

LAHORE: On the directive of PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif, the PMLN has decided to hold 10-day celebrations on the 24th anniversary of nuclear blasts by Pakistan, sources said.

Instructions had been issued to celebrate the Yaum-e-Takbeer and activities in this regard would start from May 19 and continue till May 28, the sources said, adding that Nawaz would himself monitor the celebrations.

Ceremonies would be held at district and Tehsil levels and party leaders would deliver addresses. PMLN Lahore General Secretary Khawaja Imran Nazir issued instructions in this context.

The PMLN central and provincial leadership would address function across the country. The main function would be held at the central office of the party. Talking to Aamir Khan and Sibghatullah Sultan on Thursday, Nazir said the models of the nuclear blasts at Chagai would be displayed.