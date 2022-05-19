Revelations about female suicide bombers

ISLAMABAD: A female suicide attack handler, arrested from Turbat Balochistan, has revealed that foreign funding is being used in preparing females for carrying out suicide attacks in the province.

A spokesperson for the Balochistan government, Farah Azeem Shah, told a media briefing here that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested Noor Jahan, daughter of Wahid Bux, belonging to Majeed Brigade of proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), along with a male accomplice, whose name was yet to be ascertained, from Hoshab, Turbat. The raiding team also recovered a suicide jacket, nine-kilograms of explosives, one Kalashnikov and six grenades.

She said that Noor Jahan also revealed during initial investigations that Yasmeen, wife of a terrorist Aslam alias Achhu, who was killed in Afghanistan, is leading the gang to prepare female suicide attackers in the province.

Farah Azeem said the arrested female handler also named three more terrorists, Waheeda, Fahmida and Hameeda, who are also active members of the gang. One of them Waheeda was not present when the CTD conducted the raid at the hideout in Hoshab area of Turbat.

During investigations, Noor Jahan also disclosed that Majeed Brigade of BLA was preparing female suicide attackers in the province. "Previously, youth and children were being used to carry out terrorist attacks, but it is a matter of shame now women were being prepared for the heinous crime,” Farah Azeem said.

The spokesman said the arrested female handler also revealed that she was receiving financial assistance and funding from Nadeem, who is present in Dubai. At the same time, she said that India had also always been trying to destabilise Pakistan and its nefarious plans come forth from time to time. "We expect to receive more information from the arrested woman, which will help investigators nab more terrorists," she said.

She said that a case under the Explosives Act was registered against the female suicide attackers. A court also granted seven-day physical remand of the woman. "Female personnel were part of raiding team while investigation during physical remand is also being conducted by female officials," she said.

The BLA, while accepting responsibility of killing three Chinese teachers in the Karachi University campus, admitted that a female terrorist Shari Baloch carried out the suicide attack last month.