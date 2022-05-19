PM approves promotions of 31 officers from BPS 21-22

ISLAMABAD: The high-powered selection board of the federal government under Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has promoted 31 officers belonging to nine cadres from BPS-21 grade to BPS-22 grade. The board met after a gap of more than one and half years on Wednesday, since then a number of officers attained superannuation without getting their due promotion and some passed away.

The meeting and its decisions have sent across wave of hope and pleasure among the civil service cadres. Eighteen officers of the prestigious Pakistan Administer Service (PAS), previously called as District Management Group (DMG) have been given top-grade of the service.

The officers promoted from BPS-21 to BPS-22 also include Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr. Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, Registrar of Supreme Court of Pakistan Jawad Paul, Chief Secretary Punjab Imdadullah Bosal and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmed. The last time, the officers from BPS-21 to BPS-22 were promoted in October, 2020.

The officers promoted from Pakistan Administrative Group (PAS) include Rashid Mansoor, Dr. Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, Dr. Ismat Tahira, Mrs. Bushra Aman, Zulfiqar Haider Khan, Naveen Allauddin, Hamid Yaqoob, Iftikhar Al Shalwani, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Dr. Fakhar-e-Alam Irfan, Capt (retd) Saif Anjum, Dr. Muhammad Usman Chachar, Aizaz Aslam Dar, Naveed Ahmad Shaikh, Sarah Saeed, Jawad Paul, Imdadullah Bosal. From the Foreign Service of Pakistan,Mazhar Javed, Sardar Shujaa Aslam, Babar Amin, Mrs. Suraiya Ahmed Butt, Dr. Ahmad Mujtaba Memon of the Pakistan Customs Service, Amir Ali Khan Talpur, Dr. Faiz Illahi Memon, Asim Ahmed from the Inland Revenue Service, Zafar Zaman Ranjha from the Pakistan Railways Group, Saeed Javed from the Information Group, Syed Rafeo Bashir Shah from the Commerce and Trade Group, Muhammad Naeem Jan Khan from the Military Land and Cantonment Group and Fuad Asadullah Khan from the Intelligence Group were approved for promotion.

The high-powered Selection Board will reconvene today (Thursday) to consider the promotion of officers relating to the remaining Service Groups.

Since the promotion board did not meet for the last one and a half years, according to sources told The News the Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif has directed the authorities that officers due for promotion should not face any delay in future and for that purpose the system should be streamlined.