Drive launched to implement Single National Curriculum

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) on Wednesday launched an operation to implement the Single National Curriculum Act 2020.

Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Kabir Afridi said the inspection campaign for implementation of Single National Curriculum Act 2020 was also extended to other districts.

He said that the officials from the authority inspected various schools in Nowshera district and fined them for violating the school bag weight limit. Kabir Afridi said the Single National Curriculum Act 2020 would be implemented and the schools that violated the act would be fined. The inspection campaign will soon be carried out in all the districts of the province, he said.

He directed the school administrations and teachers to cooperate in implementing the School Bag Limitation of Weight Act 2020.