Unfortunately, we live in a country where all political parties put their interests above national interests. When the PTI was in power, all opposition leaders were worried about inflation in the country. Bilawal Butto-Zardari led a long march while Maryam Nawaz held rallies to protest against inflation.

And now that these parties are in power, the situation is in front of us. Inflation is increasing steadily, and the US dollar has crossed the Rs200 mark. The situation at the stock exchange is not hidden; billions of rupees of investments are losing their value. On the other hand, the return of terror attacks has created fear across the country. It was so disrespectful to see that our leaders had to go to London for key decisions about the country’s political and economic affairs. It is time the people of Pakistan stood up for the prosperity of their country and future generations.

Arbaz Raza Bhutta

Layyah