Ahsan pledges early completion of Gwadar projects

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal vowed on Tuesday that the development projects that were facing delays during last four years would be completed on priority.

"We will resume work on the projects in Gwadar city with same speed that were being executed during our previous tenure," Ahsan Iqbal said while addressing students at the Gwadar University in Gwadar.

He said the projects of transmission lines and up-gradation of hospitals in Gwadar would be completed soon. The minister added that the university campus would also be completed soon while the local students would be provided with scholarships to enable them to continue their education.

Ahsan Iqbal said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the project of Pakistan's development. He said the present government was not only spending funds on the development projects but on public as well. He said completing CPEC projects was the top priority of the present government.

He said the present government would put its best efforts to complete the university campus in two to three years. The minister added that Balochistan province could play vital role in the development of the country.