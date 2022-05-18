Mazari promises full support for tennis promotion

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan was assured full support for tennis promotion by Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari during a meeting.

“I am pleased to share that IPC Minister Mazari belongs to a tennis-playing family with the minister’s son a top ranked Under-14 player. My meeting with the minister was focused more on the development of tennis infrastructure and making efforts to help budding tennis players in the country to sharpen their skills. I am glad that the minister has assured full support to the tennis promotion,” Saifullah said.

Former minister for IPC Riaz Peerzada later also joined the both.

“Tennis is the only sport that has brought laurels for the country in the recent past. We have been grouped with the best Davis Cup playing nations in the world. For the first time in the history of tennis, Pakistan are pitted against Austria in September — one of the leading tennis playing nations in Europe.”