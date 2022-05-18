Punjab winds up wheat procurement

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Department has started winding up wheat procurement campaign as issuance of gunny bags has been stopped.

The field staff has been asked to only make sure receiving the distributed gunny bags. In this, no laxity would be tolerated, an official said in a communication to field formations. He said staff should ensure buying of targeted wheat at all cost otherwise strict action would be taken.

Moreover, staff has also been directed to depute special teams for checking transportation of wheat and flour in the province. In this connection, pickets should be set up at entry and exit points of all districts including at every entry and exit point of motorways.