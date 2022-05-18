Punjab winds up wheat procurement

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Department has started winding up wheat procurement campaign as issuance of gunny bags has been stopped.
The field staff has been asked to only make sure receiving the distributed gunny bags. In this, no laxity would be tolerated, an official said in a communication to field formations. He said staff should ensure buying of targeted wheat at all cost otherwise strict action would be taken.
Moreover, staff has also been directed to depute special teams for checking transportation of wheat and flour in the province. In this connection, pickets should be set up at entry and exit points of all districts including at every entry and exit point of motorways.
LAHORE:An accountability court on Tuesday extended interim bail of PMLN’s MNA Barjees Tahir in assets beyond means...
LAHORE:MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique conducted a meeting in Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education here on...
LAHORE:A passing out parade of 56th lower class course of Punjab police was organised at Police Training College...
LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority planted around 400 fruit trees alongside the canal, here on Tuesday. On the...
LAHORE:A 40-year-old cloth merchant was killed by robbers in the Shahdara police area here on Tuesday.The victim...
LAHORE:Scientific and Higher Education Attaché from French Embassy, Sabine Vermillard visited Kinnaird College on...
Comments