Citizen kills two ‘robbers’

A citizen foiled a snatching bid and killed two suspected robbers on the Korangi Expressway on Tuesday. Baloch Colony police said two suspects riding a motorcycle were trying to flee after looting cash, a cell phone and other valuables from a milk trader, Arsalan, when the citizen opened fire on them from his licensed pistol, killing one of them on the spot and wounding another. The wounded suspect later died at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center.