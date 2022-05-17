KARACHI: In what was truly a tragic scene just after the bomb blast here at Kharadar, a young child kept making desperate but unsuccessful attempts to wake up his dead mother. The blast killed one woman and injured 12 others. The woman lost her life on the spot and her son was desperately calling his mother, “Mom, wake up, mom.” He kept calling in vain and cried his heart out. The tragic video went viral and social media users expressed their deep sorrow over the incident.
