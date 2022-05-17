94 security men to guard Imran’s Bani Gala residence

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday decided to provide tight security to former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan after he said he was facing threats to his life.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about security provided to Imran Khan, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said. The Prime Minister directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to provide tighter security to the former PM. The Prime Minister also directed the interior ministry to provide a chief security officer to Imran Khan.

Additional police force of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan comprising commandos as well as Frontier Constabulary would separately keep an eye on the security of Imran Khan and his residence. Under the new security arrangements, his residence at Bani Gala would be guarded by 94 security personnel, including 22 from the Islamabad police. Thirty-five security guards of two private companies would be added to the security cordon of his residence.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Secretariat has also written a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Airport Security Force (ASF) seeking permission for Imran Khan to use VIP lounges at airports. The letter said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was receiving security threats and should be allowed to use airport lounges.Imran Khan would be separately escorted by five Islamabad police and Pakistan Rangers vehicles with a total of 28 security officials dedicated to protecting him during travel.