McDonald’s to exit Russia, sell business in country

NEW YORK: American fast-food giant McDonald said on Monday it will exit Russia in the wake of the Ukraine invasion, ending a more than three-decade run begun in the hopeful period near the end of the Cold War.
The restaurant chain, which launched in Moscow in January 1990 to great fanfare almost two years before the Soviet Union was dissolved, characterized the withdrawal as difficult but necessary.
"The humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, and the precipitating unpredictable operating environment, have led McDonald’s to conclude that continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values," the company said in a statement.
The chain is looking to sell "its entire portfolio of McDonald’s restaurants in Russia to a local buyer." The burger giant is one of numerous foreign firms that have pulled out of the country or suspended operations following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.
TEHRAN: Iranian police have arrested academic and author Said Madani on charges of acting "against the security" of...
MUMBAI: An 81-year-old man in India was booked on Sunday for an alleged "digital rape" of a minor, The Hindustan Times...
SURABAYA, Indonesia: At least 14 people were killed and more than a dozen others injured when a bus carrying domestic...
PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron on Monday named Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne as his new prime minister, the first...
ABU DHABI: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday led a high-level delegation to meet the United Arab Emirates’...
BAGHDAD: Another sandstorm that descended on Monday on climate-stressed Iraq sent at least 4,000 people to hospital...
Comments