Daesh ‘activist’ arrested in Sukkur

SUKKUR: The Counter Terrorism Department Police Sukkur claimed on Sunday to arrest an activist of Daesh. Acting on a tip-off, the CTD Police raided the hideout of Daesh activist Abid Ali Ghargej at Kandhra road, Sukkur, and arrested him, stated a press release issued by the CTD Police Sukkur.

It added that the police confiscated four handmade bombs, 10 detonators and five-feet wire from his possession, adding that the accused was expert in preparing of suicide jackets, planting of improvised explosive devices, and using anti-aircraft guns.

“He would collect funds for Daesh, setup units in District Ghotki and provide training to youth for committing suicide attacks,” said the CTD police, adding that he had facilitated the suicide attack on January 23, 2022, in Obaro, in which, two suicide bombers Abdul Hameed and Imamuddin Pitafi were killed.