Monday May 16, 2022
World

Palestinian activist dies

By AFP
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A Palestinian died on Sunday from wounds inflicted by Israeli forces two days ago in the flashpoint Jenin refugee camp, the Israeli hospital treating him said. Daoud al-Zubaidi, 43, was shot in his abdomen during an Israeli raid on Friday at the camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

