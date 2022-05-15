IHC orders govt to ensure religion is not used for personal, political gains

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the federal government to ensure that religion is not used for personal or political gains.

In its written judgment on former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s plea against cases against PTI leaders over the Masjid-i-Nabavi incident, Chief Justice Athar Minallah said the Saudi government had neither informed the Pakistan government about its suspicion on the PTI leadership for its involvement in the incident nor it denied it was taking action against people involved in it. "However, it is a fact that the PTI leadership was not present there," he observed, adding that the court hoped the federal government would take measures to remove the impression of alleged misuse of religious emotions. "The Islamabad IGP will have to ensure that no case is registered against PTI leaders until solid proof of their involvement is found in the incident,” the court observed.