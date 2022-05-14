Covid-hit Shakib cleared to play SL Test

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been cleared to play in the first Test against Sri Lanka starting Sunday after recovering from Covid, the cricket board said on Friday.

The 35-year-old is Bangladesh’s leading wicket-taker in Tests and is ranked the number four Test all-rounder worldwide, as well as number one in one-day internationals.

“Shakib tested Covid-19 negative. He can play the first Test provided he is fit,” chief selector Minhjaul Abedin told AFP.

He had initially been ruled out of the Test in Chittagong having tested positive after returning from the United States, where his family lives.

Shakib missed Bangladesh’s previous Test series against South Africa due to a family emergency but played in the subsequent ODI series, which the Tigers won 2-1.