IHC orders missing Baloch students case be put before commission

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed to put the issue of harassment and enforced disappearances of Baloch students before a recently-formed commission.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah ordered the interior secretary to furnish a report on the disappearance of Feroz Baloch, a student, and should he fail to satisfy the court on June 10, summoned him.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petitions against the harassment and disappearance of Baloch students of Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) and other educational institutions. Iman Hazir Mazari represented the petitioners and said Feroz Baloch had been missing from a university in Rawalpindi since May 11.To it, the DAG said that a missing student had returned.

The court directed Advocate Mazari to compose a complaint, on behalf of the Baloch students, to the secretary of the Ministry of Human Rights, who would then present it before the commission. The court adjourned the case till June 10.