Ministry to take up issues of human rights violations

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada held a meeting with a delegation comprising the members from Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) and National Press Club (NPC). President PFUJ Shahzada Zulfiqar was leading the delegation.

Members of the delegation presented their concerns over several incidents of human rights violations particularly against the journalists who were performing their professional duties. They handed over a Charter of Demands to the minister and requested for his earnest efforts for their fulfilment.

While responding to some points raised by the members, minster said that Ministry of Human Rights, being the prime institute for the protection of rights of every segment, class and community in society, would certainly augment its efforts to ensure the safety and security of journalists. He added that it is our duty to resolve the issues of target killings, abduction, enforced disappearances and attacking of journalists and he would personally raise these issues on appropriate forums especially Baluchistan would be his utmost priority.

Minister said that freedom of expression and right to access to information is guaranteed by the constitution of Pakistan under article 19 and 19-A. Every citizen must have access to information but in a state, laws should never be used to intimidate journalists.

He reiterated that the ongoing process of establishment of an independent commission u/s 12 of the Protection of Journalists and Media Professional Act, 2021 will be completed soon and subsequent rules will be laid down by the ministry to provide maximum relief to the journalists’ community.